Watch
CommunityBrand SpotlightYour Healthy Family

Actions

Your Healthy Family: Are those cold-like symptoms allergies, a cold or COVID?

The last two years have been anything but normal and doctors have been seeing people coming in with cold-like symptoms when they normally wouldn’t.
Posted at 9:52 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 11:52:51-04

PINELLAS PARK, FL — Physicians at a local urgent care center said they are seeing an increasing number of patients with seasonal allergies.

"Unfortunately, the last two years have been anything but...we have a lot of people coming in with symptoms where they normally wouldn’t have just because the fear of COVID is still lingering. We still are in the tail end of flu season," said Erica Martin, a physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care in Pinellas Park.

Martin said common symptoms of seasonal allergies include: sore throat, stuffy nose, coughing, sneezing, itchy or red eyes, and even shortness of breath if a person has asthma.

"We're definitely seeing a lot of people coming in with symptoms, especially during tourist season. People are coming down and aren't familiar with our pollen," said Martin.

The urgent care center has launched an educational campaign regarding seasonal allergies. The clinic wants patients to learn more about myths when it comes to allergies.

Martin said one myth is local honey can help make allergies more tolerable. She said there is no scientific consensus on whether honey works to limit the effects of seasonal allergies. There may be anecdotal examples, but they’re not medically proven.

"The tea with honey may be soothing on the throat, but it doesn't really do much as far as treating the allergy themselves," she said.

Martin also pointed out that wearing contact lenses may irritate the eyes. Contact lenses can trap pollen against the surface of the eye. This can be an even bigger issue for anyone who is already suffering from red, itchy eyes triggered by seasonal allergies.

Martin also said a woman’s menstrual cycle can make allergies more troublesome.

"That extra glass of wine can make those symptoms worse, women especially around their cycle time should be more vigilant with their allergy medications," she said.

Martin said allergy season runs from January until May in Florida.

"There are things we can try at home like over-the-counter antihistamines. There's plenty out there that are non-drowsy, non-sedating things like saline, nasal sprays and allergy nasal sprays," she added.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your Healthy Family Partners

Aesthetics - Rejuvenate Medspa Cardiology - UCHealth Heart and Vascular Care Charitable Giving - UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation Dental - Guerra Dental Functional Medicine - Dr. Kurt's Place Gastroenterology - Gastroenterology Associates of Colorado Springs Hearing Devices - Hearing Consultants of Colorado Springs Neurology - UCHealth Neurology Oncology - UCHealth Cancer Care and Hematology Orthopedics - UCHealth Orthopedics Primary Care - UCHealth Primary Care Urgent Care - UCHealth Urgent Care Vein & Vascular Disease - American Vein & Vascular Weight Loss - Dr. Kells' Weight Loss
NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.