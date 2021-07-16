Watch
CommunityBrand SpotlightYour Healthy Family

Actions

Your Healthy Family Air quality alerts and their impact on asthma and allergies

items.[0].videoTitle
High ozone can aggravate asthma, leading to coughing, wheezing or chest tightness. Dr. Khatri said allergy suffers are impacted by ozone as well.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 13:28:11-04

CLEVELAND, OHIO — We’ve all heard an ‘Air Quality Alert’ mentioned during a weather forecast.

But what does it mean and how might it impact your health?

Sumita Khatri, MD, a respiratory specialist with Cleveland Clinic, said even people who are generally healthy may want to avoid being outdoors when air quality is poor, but certain groups should take extra care.

“There are other people who are more sensitive and these are people with chronic lung and heart problems, elderly adults and children are often more susceptible,” she explained.

An Air Quality Alert is issued when air pollution is high, so we can adjust our activities and avoid certain things – like being outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

When heat and sunlight mix with exhaust from vehicles and industry, ozone levels rise. Ozone is one of five pollutants considered when calculating air quality.

High ozone can aggravate asthma, leading to coughing, wheezing or chest tightness. Dr. Khatri said allergy suffers are impacted by ozone as well.

“For people exposed to ozone, there’s a bit of a lag effect,” she said. “So, you may not realize in the moment that you’re in a high ozone time period. But then, the next day or the following day you can have actually heightened affects to allergies. The ozone primes you to being more allergic if you’re already allergic.”

Dr. Khatri recommends people with asthma pay special attention to air quality and always carry their inhaler when an alert is issued.

In addition, she advises avoiding exercise in high traffic areas and during midday heat, when air pollution is high.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your Healthy Family Partners

Cardiology - UCHealth Heart and Vascular Care Charitable Giving - UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation Dental - Guerra Dental Functional Medicine - Dr. Kurt's Place Gastroenterology - Gastroenterology Associates of Colorado Springs Hearing Devices - Hearing Consultants of Colorado Springs Neurology - UCHealth Neurology Oncology - UCHealth Cancer Care and Hematology Orthopedics - UCHealth Orthopedics Physical Therapy - Colorado Center for Orthopaedic Excellence Primary Care - UCHealth Primary Care Senior Care - Rocky Mountain Health Care Services Urgent Care - UCHealth Urgent Care Vein & Vascular Disease - American Vein & Vascular Weight Loss - Dr. Kells' Weight Loss
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.