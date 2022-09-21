Your Healthy Family: Affordable health care coming this weekend in CO Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — I'm sharing an important heads up about easy and affordable health care options coming to Colorado Springs this weekend, and they are more important now than ever for so many people.

Two of the biggest obstacles to healthcare in the United States and here in Colorado are cost and accessibility. Certainly that's never been truer right now, with the combined impacts of inflation and the wake of the pandemic.

365 Health is hosting health fairs all across Colorado in the coming weeks, including two that will be held in Colorado Springs this weekend.

Gary Drews, is the C.E.O. of the newly re-branded 365 Health. “I think one of the things that has really come to light during the pandemic is that preventive care just fell off. People avoided the doctor any chance they could.”

When it comes to any health problems you may have, you can deal with them when they are small problems or big problems, either way, you will have to deal with them so it’s better to deal with them early. The best way to do that is through standard health screenings and knowing your numbers such as blood pressure and cholesterol.

Gary says the low-cost health screenings available at 365 Health Fairs are the key to being in touch with our health. “Screening is still the entry point for many of us to understand what's going on in our bodies.”