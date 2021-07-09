Your Healthy Family: Adeline Gray's support system helped her through pandemic shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS — In our last story, (HERE - YHF Adeline Gray is ready to take on the world) we introduced you to Olympic Wrestler and Colorado native Adeline Gray. She is poised for big things in Tokyo, as she continues an amazing career she says is built on a large network of people supporting her.

Why am I focusing on Adeline in a Your Healthy Family story? If you are struggling with any aspect of your health perhaps there are some lessons we mere mortals can learn from an Olympians approach to succeeding in good times and bad.

That support group was more important than ever over the last year when the 2020 games were postponed. Adeline says, “It was devastating when the Olympics got postponed, I had a plan. I had a family plan. My husband and I were thinking about having a baby right after the Olympics, for me personally it was very difficult.”

Delaying starting a family wasn't the only significant challenge Adaline and her husband faced.

“We get paid off of winning tournaments and when there are no tournaments there's no money. I was stuck at home trying to do my best to train and like so many people who sat in their living room trying to do burpees - there's a motivation piece that really lacks when you're by yourself.”

Adeline turned to her support team, finding a partner to train with in her younger sister Geneva.

“I had my sister move in with me when things shut down. She is my training partner leading up to these next few world championships and she helped motivate me so much.”

Adeline also says she leaned on Dr. Kristen Kells in her continuing role as wellness advisor to USA Wrestling. “Dr. Kells is such a special person. I first moved to the Olympic training center when I was just out of high school, and USA wrestling set up a partnership with Dr. Kells. It was the first time I was exposed to this type of resource.”

Dr. Kells says, “I have loved being with the wrestling team since 2009. It's been awesome and Adeline is an unbelievable human being in all aspects. One of the things that I am most honored about in my role is that I get to play a piece of their journey, when I see someone achieve their life dream."

Adeline says she is confident that she has put the work in, and now it's on to the games. “I’m going in - ranked number one in my weight class. I am in the seat that you want to be in, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to represent team USA and to cap off my resume as an Olympic Champion.”