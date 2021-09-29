Your Healthy Family: A proactive approach is best when it comes to mitigating injury risk

COLORADO SPRINGS — Being injured is never fun and avoiding injury completely through life is nearly impossible. When life hands you one of those mishaps or accidents, how can you prepare yourself to be ready to deal with the situation?

Katelin Staab is a Sports Performance Coach, with the Colorado Center for Orthopaedic Excellence in Colorado Springs says “Most of the time we get people after they have been injured. They are post surgery, or recovering from an injury and that's a huge part of our job.”

Katelin says she loves helping people turn weaknesses into strengths. Weaknesses that may have come from an injury or surgery, but she also loves working with people who are trying to lower the risks of serious injury, especially people who might not consider themselves athletic.

“It's our goal to use strength and conditioning and the tools we have (as physical therapists and sports performance coaches) together to mitigate the risk that someone has to go through a recovery process post surgery or post injury.”

Kateline also says you don't have to be an athletic person to be able to proactively take steps to reduce your risks of severe injury. “We do see a lot of athletes trying to get back to their sport, but we also see many other kinds of people. Injury is not a prerequisite to come see us, we see all levels, ages and populations. Many people come to us with a goal of wanting to hike the incline, or a fourteener. A lot of people come to us and their goal is to be able to get on the ground and play with their grandkids, or their goal is to just be able to take a walk.”

Courtney ran track in college and is local high school track coach who recently suffered the worst injury she's ever had. Courtney says, “I think having this injury has shown me that if you work on things it really doesn't take going to the gym for three hours or having to go to physical therapy five times a week. Even if you did a squat, a push-up, a row and some sort of pull with your upper body - if that was all you did five days a week you would see a huge difference.”

Katelin says, “The stronger you are going into and injury, the stronger you are coming out of it.”

In our next story, we’ll learn more about Courtney's injury, her road to recovery, the doubts she overcame, and the lessons she learned through physical therapy and strength training that we can all learn from.

If you want to learn more about the Sports Perfromance program or the Return to Sport program at the Colorado Center for Orthopaedic Excellence before you need it, and how it helps a wide range of people - from student athletes, to elite athletes, recreational athletes, those who may work in a physically demanding job, or those who simply want a better quality of life - feel free to contact them.

The Colorado Center for Orthopaedic Excellence is a proud sponsor of Your Healthy Family