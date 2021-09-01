Veteran's PATH will 9/11 safe space event on 20th anniversary

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is quickly approaching. A lot has happened in these two decades and the memory of this horrific event could be triggering for those who were impacted by the moment. As a result, the Veteran's PATH organization has created a safe space to support service members, veterans, and military families.

9/11 Path to Healing will be a 30-minute event that will be held at 5 p.m. MDT on Sept. 11. Veteran’s PATH is working with Chopra Global to bring the military-veteran community together during this possibly traumatic time.

The event will include time to decompress after the emotional day, reflections, meditation, a collective candlelight vigil, and more. Path to Healing will continue through the following week with emailed guided meditations, reflections, and resources as well as social media engagement.

The event is free and you don't have to be a veteran, service member, or part of a military family to attend. It will also be live-streamed for people who can't attend in person and will be recorded for people who want to experience the event at a later time. You can register for the event and learn more about the gathering at Veteran's PATH's website.