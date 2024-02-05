Congratulations to November Teachers First Award winner Sandy Halley

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the Urban Egg and Salsa Brava and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

The November 2023 Teachers First Award goes to Sandy Halley, a teacher at Jackson Elementary School in Colorado Springs.

"She let us make a lot of things fun," said one of Ms. Halley's students. Jessica Sullivan, a Speech Language Pathologist at Jackson Elementary who happens to share a classroom with her said, "I get to listen to her, create wonderful lessons for our students. The kids love her and you can tell they're always excited to work with her."

Congratulations to Ms. Halley for being named News 5's Teacher First Award winner for November of 2023!

If you know a teacher in the community, you would like to nominate, there is a link to do so below.

Teacher’s First Award Qualifications

One teacher a month, from September through May will be chosen to receive the award.

Teachers First recipients will receive $500 for classroom supplies for the following year.

They will receive a $100 gift card that may be used at any Salsa Brava or Urban Egg location.

To recognize and honor teachers who exemplify excellence in teaching.

To encourage and inspire others.

To raise the importance of the teaching profession.

Must currently teach in a Southern Colorado accredited public or private K-12 school.

NOMINATION PROCESS AND RESTRICTIONS

Nominations will be accepted all year. Applications received in the summer months will be considered the following semester. Please do not submit additional support materials (photos, DVD’s, audio cassettes).

Nominations must include:



The Nomination Form

Letter of Nomination

CLICK HERE to submit your nomination online. Nominations can also be submitted by mail - DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE. Nomination materials will not be returned. Only complete nominations will be considered. The winner will be featured on News5. (Winner, nominee, and school agree to be featured on News5.)

GUIDELINES FOR WRITING A LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION



Describe specific examples of how this teacher cares

Describe how this teacher provides a positive, stimulating classroom

Explain how this teacher makes a connection with his/her students

Tell what this teacher does that is above and beyond normal duties

Be specific on how the teacher helps develop successful members of the community

Email nomination and letters of recommendation to - teachersfirst@koaa.com

Use this address for regular mail: Teachers First c/o News5, 2200 7th Ave., Pueblo, Co 81003

