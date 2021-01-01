What is the Colorado Ad Network?

The Colorado Ad Network (CAN) consists of two different online advertising components that work cooperatively to benefit community organizations, as well as businesses.

Partner Sites:

A collection of Colorado schools, non-profits, and community interest websites that provide targeted audiences that advertisers may find beneficial in reaching.

Advertisers:

Companies that wish to gain exposure by specifically targeting audiences with key psychographic, or geographic demographics.

How it Works:

Advertisers‘ banners are placed on the Partner Sites, resulting in the specific targeting of customers most likely to buy their product or service.

Partner Sites are then given a portion of the advertising revenue to benefit their organizations.



Your Customers are Already On Our Partner Sites… Shouldn’t You Be There Too?

To advertise your business, please contact sales@koaa.com.