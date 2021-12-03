Tek Experts Hiring Event - Thursday December 9th, 3pm-7pm

COLORADO SPRINGS — A New Career in the New Year

If you’re looking to work with the biggest names in IT, then we should talk. We’re interviewing on the spot and if we’re a good fit for each other, you could walk away with a job offer! Technical experience is welcome, but not required. We’ll train the right people. At Tek Experts, you will learn and gain valuable experience as a part of a global team that cares about each other and about making a difference. Let us help you progress to your full potential.

Life @ Tek

Join us for our Tek Experts Hiring Event

Thursday, December 9, 2021

3pm – 7pm

6860 Campus Drive, Suite 300, Colorado Springs

Located just south of Woodmen, right across from the Nissan dealership.

Who We Are

Redefining Tech Support. Supporting the world’s largest, most-respected organizations in technology, we’re redefining tech support by helping our clients move beyond ‘break-fix’ support, to accelerating their customers’ time to value. It begins and ends with a deep technology focus, transforming tech support into a strategic function.

