USA Paralympian Sophia Herzog's Story

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sophia Herzog has always had a passion for the game. Having grown up in Fairplay, Colorado, Sophia’s first love was skiing. But due to a series of ACL issues, and after seeking surgery before finishing high school, Sophia knew she couldn’t continue to ski at the level she hoped to.

But she didn’t let this stop her from wanting to become a Paralympian. Instead, Sophia took to swimming. Sophia says she was first taught to swim and dive by her mother, along with the Dwarf Athletic Association of America. Sophia says growing up as an only child, with athletic parents, she always felt the need for competition and her hard work has paid off over the years. She is a two-time Paralympian and a defending silver medalist in the 100-meter breastroke. She says she hopes to bring back her final medal in Tokyo after a long wait.

“And then just competing. You know it’s been five years; it’s been kind of a quirky, we call them quads. But this is longer than a quad this time so a quirky five years to just see what my work and my sacrifices will pay out to be,” said Herzog.

Sophia is a leader when it comes to breaking stereotypes. Born with dwarfism, Sophia has never let this define her or her athletic abilities and she has advice for those who wish to compete at her level.

“Train really hard and it’s worth it you know. You get to meet some incredible people and find a sport that you really love and go for it,” said Herzog.

Sophia is a two-time world Champion and five-time world medalist. She is the first person from her high school with a disability to compete at this level and she says the sky is the limit for those who wish to succeed. It’s all a mindset and challenging work.

Sophia is hoping she will be able to use this extra year of training to bring home another medal in Tokyo. She says she's thankful for her coaches and her support system.

