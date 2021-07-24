COLORADO SPRINGS — The Olympics are underway and many of our Team USA athletes are making their Olympic debut.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock is thrilled to be making her Olympic debut in freestyle wrestling. Tamyra will be competing in the 68 kg weight class. She says the feeling of qualifying for the Olympics this time around is rather special because she has worked incredibly hard to get to this point. Tamyra was able to attend the Rio Olympics in 2016 as a training partner but this time she will be on the mat competing for a medal, something she is looking forward to.

“I vowed, next time, I would be participating because you have to be conscious of the words you say. If you say, “Oh yeah, I’m going to the Olympics,” you’ll go but as a training partner. This time I’m participating so I’m, gosh, it’s great, I love it,” said Tamyra.

She says the pandemic really helped her get in the right mind set for Tokyo.

“It was also good for my mental toughness because in wrestling it’s just so exhausting, mentally and physically of course. And it was just a great time to just relax. And now we’re back and I feel better, ready than ever and I’m super pumped and yeah, it was great. I took it as a good thing.”

Tamyra is one of the 15-person team roster competing in Tokyo for USA Wrestling. The team is looking to bring home more than the two gold medals they brought back during the Rio Olympics. You can watch the games right here on NBC.

