Archery 101: A deep dive into the Olympic sports

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are number of summer Olympic sports, but some are a little less known than others. One of those sports that isn’t as mainstream, although it’s historic is archery.

The oldest traces of the sport actually date back to 10,000 B.C. in Egypt where the sport was used for hunting and warfare. Yet, the sport has evolved into much more and it’s been able to stick around to today’s modern era. News5 reporter, Caroline Peters spent the morning with Will, "Taco," a staff instructor at the Archery School of the Rockies and also a state champion in the sport. Will demonstrated the correct form needed for those hoping to execute the sport of archery. The Archery School of the Rockies teaches people from the age of 4 through adults the fundamentals of the sport. The school also offers free classes for veterans every Thursday. For more on how you can get involved visit here.

Team USA has six athletes competing in Tokyo in archery this year, including 12-time world champion and no. 1 ranked, Mackenzie Brown. This morning we kicked off the opening ceremony for the big games and you at home will be able to watch the summer Olympics right here on NBC. The mixed team quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will take place tomorrow at 11:15 MST. But all week the men and women’s competitions are set to follow. Click here for a full schedule on when USA Archery will be competing.

