With over 40 years of combined experience in Aesthetics, our team of elite providers has the experience and skill to deliver beautiful, natural-looking results every time. Always striving to perfect their craft, our expert team includes providers certified in Advanced Medical Aesthetics. Lory Chisholm, a Certified Master Aesthetician, and Andrea Tankersley, RN.

Rejuvenate Medspa Services

Our anti-aging, sensitive skin and acne treatments at Rejuvenate Medspa in Colorado Springs can help alleviate breakouts, smooth and refresh your skin, giving you more confidence. Our non-invasive facial treatments exfoliate, hydrate, and renew your skin. Our medical-grade skincare products are tailored to exactly what your skin needs to give you noticeable, long-lasting results. Rejuvenate also offers injectables which help to plump, improve skin structure and reduce wrinkles, leaving you with a youthful glow and renewed confidence.

Our services include:

Botox

Fillers

Facials

Microneedling

Dermaplane

IPL Photofacial

Chemical Peels

SkinCeuticals - medical-grade skincare products

