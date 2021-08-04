Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center celebrating 5 years of assisting veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS — To commemorate five years of making an impact for veterans and their families in Colorado and across the nation, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is holding a private ceremony Wednesday, August 4.

The event kicks off Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center headquarters, located at 530 Communication Circle.

Founder Jay Cimino, President Gina Cimino and Executive Director Bob McLaughlin will each talk about the organization’s history, impact and vision for the future.

Since 2016, thousands of veterans have received vital assistance through the non-profit’s accessible programs, integrated resources, and collaborative partnerships.

Mt. Carmel VSC has served more than 10,000 clients since it started and their programs include:

In regards to expanding its services, Executive Director Bob McLaughlin said, “Mt. Carmel is pleased to expand service in 2021. We will establish satellite offices in Trinidad, Fountain, and Pueblo through continued collaboration with our partners. We’re well on our way!”

There will be tours of the building, hors d’oeuvres and refreshments as well as musical entertainment.