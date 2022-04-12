Officer-involved shooting reported in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, they and the Manitou Springs Police Department are on scene of an officer-involved shooting.

It was reported just after midnight Tuesday morning in downtown Manitou Springs.

EPSO and Manitou Springs PD personnel involved in Officer Involved Shooting. Media Staging is corner of Manitou Ave and Pawnee. EPSO and MSPD PIOs en route, eta 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/TgP44phTcF — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 12, 2022

A media staging is being held on the corner of Manitou Avenue and Pawnee Avenue.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will be the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.

