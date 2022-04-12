Watch
Officer-involved shooting reported in Manitou Springs

Posted at 1:10 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 03:24:21-04

MANITOU SPRINGS — According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, they and the Manitou Springs Police Department are on scene of an officer-involved shooting.

It was reported just after midnight Tuesday morning in downtown Manitou Springs.

A media staging is being held on the corner of Manitou Avenue and Pawnee Avenue.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will be the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.

We have crews on-scene gathering more information as it becomes available. We will continue to update this story both on-air and online.

