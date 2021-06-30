About PACE

The PACE model of care—Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly — enriches the lives of older adults nationwide through coordinated health care.

At Rocky Mountain PACE, our goal is to help our participants live better and maintain the highest level of independence possible, by offering coordinated medical and support services to meet their health care needs.

PACE Services

From medical and wellness needs to social and other support services, the PACE team is here to keep you or your loved one’s health on the right track. Older adults and their families do well if they have a role in their own health and we see ourselves as partners in their well-being

Our services include:



All primary medical care

All specialty medical care, to include dental, vision and hearing

Medical clinic specializing in the care of older adults

Adult Day/Health Center with recreational activities, meals and nutrition counseling

Case management services to support transitions in care Behavioral health

Home health and personal care

Emergency, hospital and nursing home care when needed

Medical transportation services Physical, occupational, speech and recreational therapy

Medications, prescriptions and medication management

Want to make a referral?

Contact our Intake Team at (719) 314-2327.

We are happy to answer questions and schedule an in-person assessment to see if PACE is the right program for you or your loved one. We welcome referrals from professionals, friends or family members seeking help for a senior needing support.

Rocky Mountain Health Care Services

2502 East Pikes Peak Ave.

Suite #100

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

(719) 466-8777

Toll Free: (866) 503-8916

Rocky Mountain PACE

2502 East Pikes Peak Ave.

Suite #100

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

(719) 314-2327

Office Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8-5pm

On-Call Line Hours: 24/7

Toll Free: (855) 207-0702

TTY (800) 659-2656

Transportation Dispatch (719) 623-1170



