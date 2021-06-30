About PACE
The PACE model of care—Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly — enriches the lives of older adults nationwide through coordinated health care.
At Rocky Mountain PACE, our goal is to help our participants live better and maintain the highest level of independence possible, by offering coordinated medical and support services to meet their health care needs.
PACE Services
From medical and wellness needs to social and other support services, the PACE team is here to keep you or your loved one’s health on the right track. Older adults and their families do well if they have a role in their own health and we see ourselves as partners in their well-being
Our services include:
- All primary medical care
- All specialty medical care, to include dental, vision and hearing
- Medical clinic specializing in the care of older adults
- Adult Day/Health Center with recreational activities, meals and nutrition counseling
- Case management services to support transitions in care Behavioral health
- Home health and personal care
- Emergency, hospital and nursing home care when needed
- Medical transportation services Physical, occupational, speech and recreational therapy
- Medications, prescriptions and medication management
Want to make a referral?
Contact our Intake Team at (719) 314-2327.
We are happy to answer questions and schedule an in-person assessment to see if PACE is the right program for you or your loved one. We welcome referrals from professionals, friends or family members seeking help for a senior needing support.
Rocky Mountain Health Care Services
2502 East Pikes Peak Ave.
Suite #100
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 466-8777
Toll Free: (866) 503-8916
Rocky Mountain PACE
2502 East Pikes Peak Ave.
Suite #100
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 314-2327
Office Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8-5pm
On-Call Line Hours: 24/7
Toll Free: (855) 207-0702
TTY (800) 659-2656
Transportation Dispatch (719) 623-1170