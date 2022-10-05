Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care

Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care has been a pioneer in the hospice movement since 1980, and continues to be Colorado Springs’ leading healthcare provider for those living with a serious or terminal illness. Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care is the only non-profit provider in the area and serves all community members.

Palliative and Hospice Care is About Living

If you or someone you love is seriously or terminally ill, contact us to explore your options for comfort and high-quality healthcare services delivered in your home.

Care Philosophy

Our care philosophy is simple. We tailor services to achieve our patient’s goals. We listen to what our patients value most and deliver care accordingly. We improve our patient's quality of life, each and every day.

Our services include:



Personalized services wherever you call home, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living residences

A state-of-the-art hospice inpatient unit at Penrose Hospital with 8 private suites in a homelike setting

Expert palliative care to control symptoms and manage pain

Teams of experienced professionals available 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Comprehensive grief service, including anticipatory grief counseling and children grief services

We are proud to be:



Accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC)

A Level 5 Partner in the national We Honor Veterans Program

Focused on our Veteran community through our Veterans Program and our dedicated Veteran Liaison, supporting veterans and their unique end-of-life needs.

A member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization



For more information contact us at (719) 633-3400 and www.pikespeakhospice.org

Administrative Offices and Palliative Care Clinic

2550 Tenderfoot Hill St

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

(719) 633-3400