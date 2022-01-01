Ariel Flatt is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs.

Her background includes experience in writing and voicing scripts for local broadcast media news and radio stations and writing online content for a local newspaper. She holds an Associate of Applied Science in Telecommunication Production and is currently earning her Bachelor of Arts in Organization and Strategic Communications.

Her hobbies include roller-skate dancing, painting, stand-up comedy, rock climbing, reading, playing board games, and going to the movies.

She’s originally from Dallas, Texas but doesn’t tell everyone because she doesn’t want them to critique her driving.

Being close to the mountains is her favorite thing about Colorado.

Her favorite book is 1984 by George Orwell and her favorite movie is the Princess Bride because it has all the right tropes.

Email: ariel.flatt@koaa.com