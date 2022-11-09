KOAA5 Fill Your Fridge Sweepstakes

News5 is easing the pain from inflation for dozens of lucky winners with TWO sweepstakes between November 14 and December 9th:

Enter to win a $100 grocery gift card. We will draw a winner each weekday morning and will announce the winner during News5 Today. Sweepstakes ends December 9, 2022.

You can also check out our Fill Up At 6:00 Sweepstakes, for a chance to win a $100 gas gift card. We will draw a winner each weekday afternoon and will announce the winner during News5 at 6. Sweepstakes ends December 9, 2022.

It’s easy to enter. Just go to the Contests section of KOAA.com. It’s one entry per person for each sweepstakes and you must be 18 or older to enter. You must also live in the KOAA5 viewing area. We will announce the winners on air but you do not need to watch to win. Complete rules are available on each sweepstakes page.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.