Teller County man arrested for attempted murder

On Monday, Teller County Sheriff Deputies responded to a shooting at 2169 Arapahoe Drive in southwest Teller County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, upon arrival deputies discovered a 49-year-old woman had been shot in the chest. Flight for life transported the woman to Penrose Main Hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman's husband and 11-year-old child were also present at the home. The Sheriff's Office said their investigation revealed the woman's husband, 39-year-old Shannon Cromer, had shot her during an argument inside the home. The 11-year-old was on the property at the time of the shooting, but is not thought to be an eye witness.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Shannon Cromer is being held in the Teller County Jail on an Attempted First Degree Murder charge. He could face additional charges as the once the investigation is complete.