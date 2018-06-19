Fort Carson announces live fire training through June 30th

The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...