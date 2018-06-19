Person killed in rollover crash on I-25 identified

We now know the name of the person killed in a rollover accident on northbound I-25 at Janitell Rd. last Sunday.

When police and emergency crews arrived, they found that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. There were no other passengers or cars involved in the crash.

The driver was identified as 25 year old Dylan J. Hale of Colorado Springs.

The Major Accident Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. They determined the vehicle was northbound on I-25 when it ran off the left side of the road, causing it to roll over. It has not yet been determined if excessive speed, drugs, or alcohol are factors in the crash.



This is the 21st traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year there were 14 fatalities.