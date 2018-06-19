Person killed in rollover crash on I-25 identified

We now know the name of the person killed in a rollover accident on northbound I-25 at Janitell Rd. last Sunday.
When police and emergency crews arrived, they found that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. There were no other passengers or cars involved in the crash.
The driver was identified as 25 year old Dylan J. Hale of Colorado Springs.
The Major Accident Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. They determined the vehicle was northbound on I-25 when it ran off the left side of the road, causing it to roll over. It has not yet been determined if excessive speed, drugs, or alcohol are factors in the crash.
This is the 21st traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year there were 14 fatalities.
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.
