Parents could be out $132k after kid breaks sculpture

Two parents may have to pay a $132,000 bill after their child damaged a sculpture inside the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas.



Surveillance video shows the child hug the sculpture, then seconds later, it falls.



The child's mother, Sarah Goodman says she and her husband received a letter from an insurance company saying they were negligent for not monitoring their children.



But Goodman says it could have happened to any family, and argues the sculpture should have had more protection and markings around it due to its expensive price tag.



"It's in the main walkway. Not a separate room. No plexiglass. Not protected. Not held down," said Goodman. "There was no border around it. There wasn't even a sign around it that said, 'Do not touch.'"



Read more: http://bit.ly/2JT3RyV