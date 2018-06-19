USDA could back first prescription drug made from marijuana

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide soon whether to give its first approval to a prescription drug made from the marijuana plant.
But parents who have used other products containing chemicals from the plant to treat their children's severe forms of epilepsy are feeling more cautious than celebratory.
They want assurance that existing medical marijuana markets in more than two dozen states won't be harmed if the drug called Epidiolex (Eh-peh-DYE'-oh-lex) gets approved.
In particular, some advocates worry that drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals has lobbied for changes to several states' definition of marijuana, seeking legal cover for pharmacies to sell cannabis-derived products that have the FDA's backing.
A company representative says GW Pharmaceuticals only wants to ensure its product can reach patients.
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.
