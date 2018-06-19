Your Healthy Family: Do you know what to do if a snake bites you in CO?

Dr. George Hertner with UCHealth Memorial says it's important to not fall victim to the common myths shown in movies and on television

We are talking with Dr. George Hertner about what to do if you are bitten by a rattlesnake here in southern Colorado. Hertner is the Chief of Emergency Medicine at UCHealth Memorial.

“This is the time of year that we need to be aware that snakes are out and about. Likely what we see in Colorado are rattlesnakes and fortunately, some of the time - if they have the opportunity to give you a warning that you're bothering them - they rattle. When that happens you need to avoid the snake.”

So let's see how much you know about getting bitten by a snake.

If a snake bites you, you should:

A: Cut the bite open

B: Suck out the poison

C: Apply a tourniquet

D: Apply a cold pack

Answer: none of the above

Dr. Hertner says, “You don't want to fall into the trap of all the myths and things you've seen on television. You're not going to cut the bite, you're not going to suck on the bike, you're not going to put a tourniquet on it, and you don't need to put a cold pack on it.”

If a snake bites you, you should:

A: Run off the trail and rush to the hospital ASAP

B: Stay calm

C: Elevate arm or leg (if that is where you are bitten) to the level of your heart

D: Call 9-1-1, or seek treatment quickly

The answer is: B, C, and D

Dr. Hertner says, “If it's an arm or a leg, you'd like to elevate it to the level of your heart and then calmly get transported to a hospital. We would love to see you here at UCHealth Memorial where we can provide you the care that you need. There's no reason to run down the hill to the car. You want to try to remain calm and either call for an ambulance or have one of your friends or family drive you to the hospital.”

We'll have more of our snake bite quiz with Dr. Hertner in our next edition of Your Healthy Family.

TAKE PART 2 OF THE QUIZ HERE