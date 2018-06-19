Boy's family located after found walking alone in Jefferson County

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office updated that the boy's family has been located, he was seen walking alone in the very early hours of the morning Tuesday.

He was seen walking near West Ken Caryl and South Kendall Blvd.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a motorist noticed the boy waling barefoot down the road around 245 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office said the boy appears to be about 5-years-old and call himself Manuel Gordo. They think Gordo may be a nickname.