Boy's family located after found walking alone in Jefferson County

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office updated that the boy's family has been located, he was seen walking alone in the very early hours of the morning Tuesday.
He was seen walking near West Ken Caryl and South Kendall Blvd.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a motorist noticed the boy waling barefoot down the road around 245 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office said the boy appears to be about 5-years-old and call himself Manuel Gordo. They think Gordo may be a nickname.
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.
