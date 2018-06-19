Ridge Road to be closed between Highway 24 and Colorado Ave.

El Paso County officials have planned a temporary closure of Ridge Road between Highway 24 and Colorado Avenue.

The closure will go into effect Wednesday, June 20th at 7 a.m., and will last for approximately 90 days.

According to the county, the closure is necessary for safety and storm water management improvements related to the Westside Avenue Action Plan. Weather permitting, the county this project should be completed in December.

The portion of the project that affects the southern section of Ridge Road includes relocation of underground utilities, installation of new underground drainage structures, installation of curb and gutter work, and repaving both the Ridge Road/Colorado Ave. intersection and the Ridge Road/US 24 intersection.

During this phase of the construction, Midland Trail will also be closed between 31st Street and Ridge Road. Access to local businesses in the area will be maintained at all times.

Detour traffic can access Highway 24 westbound from 31st Street and eastbound from the Highway 24 at Manitou Avenue interchange in Manitou Springs.

This is an active construction area with no sidewalks. Construction workers, pedestrians, bicycles and school children are all present through the construction area. Drivers are reminded to slow down and avoid distractions. Delays of 10 to 15 minutes are not uncommon along Colorado Avenue through the construction zone.