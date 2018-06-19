Pueblo Police Chief releases study on recent officer-involved shootings

On Monday, Pueblo Police Chief, Troy Davenport introduced a study to city council outlining the 16 officer-involved-shootings that occurred between January 2011 and March 2018.

Reviewing the study, the Chief said he thinks a closer look needs to be taken into people who are on parole or probation.

The study showed that half of the suspects involved in the shootings were on probation or parole at the time of the shooting. The study also revealed that 81 percent of the suspects were on probation or parole at some point in their lives.

"You know, I'm in favor of people have a second chance, of people being rehabilitated and all of those things," said Chief Davenport. "But sadly there are times and individuals who are just not receptive. I think we need to take a long hard look at that."

The study also showed that 62 percent of calls that ended in an OIS (officer-involved-shooting) were domestic violence related.