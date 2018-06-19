Quantcast

Shield 616 makes latest donation to Palmer Lake, Monument P.D.

Written By Tyler Dumas
MONUMENT -

Shield 616 is continuing its mission to make sure all of our men and women in law enforcement have the tools they need to protect the public.

Palmer Lake and Monument are now the latest departments to receive a donation from the local non-profit. On Monday, the departments received 20 new kits for their patrol officers.

The donated kits include state-of-the-art tactical gear like armored vests and helmets. The new equipment will be vital for officers responding to situations with heavily armed suspects.

 The name "Shield 616" comes from the New Testament scripture of Ephesians 6:16 in which the Apostle Paul instructs Christians to put on a shield of faith.

In recent years, the group has made numerous donations to departments in Colorado, California, and Minnesota.

    The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it.  On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs.  For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own.  Gene Ragulsky said,...

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May. 

