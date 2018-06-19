Shield 616 makes latest donation to Palmer Lake, Monument P.D.

Shield 616 is continuing its mission to make sure all of our men and women in law enforcement have the tools they need to protect the public.

Palmer Lake and Monument are now the latest departments to receive a donation from the local non-profit. On Monday, the departments received 20 new kits for their patrol officers.

The donated kits include state-of-the-art tactical gear like armored vests and helmets. The new equipment will be vital for officers responding to situations with heavily armed suspects.

The name "Shield 616" comes from the New Testament scripture of Ephesians 6:16 in which the Apostle Paul instructs Christians to put on a shield of faith.

In recent years, the group has made numerous donations to departments in Colorado, California, and Minnesota.

