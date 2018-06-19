Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible today and tonight

Today's Forecast:

Severe weather chances return to southern Colorado today with large hail, strong winds and heavy rain remaining the primary threats. A cold front will be moving into southern Colorado this afternoon and right now it looks like this front will spark storms across the higher terrain of the Palmer Divide, Raton Mesa and possibly the Wet mountains. Storms look to spark on those listed areas around 1pm today and then slowly move east and become severe after 2 to 3pm. Storms will move to the Kansas border through the afternoon but a second round of storms could be kicked back into the Colorado Springs area tonight after 7pm with a round of heavy rain slowly sagging south through the eastern plains into tomorrow morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 80; Low - 54. Storms would be most likely to develop first in the mountains west of the city and up north towards Monument Hill around 1pm and then become severe after 2pm. If storms form they would likely be popping across the area through 6pm with a second chance for smaller storms between 8 to 10pm this evening.

PUEBLO: High - 90; Low - 59. Hot today but storms are possible this afternoon. It looks like storms could form over the Wet mountains southwest of the city and then push into Pueblo, if that does happen large hail and strong winds would be possible across the city through the mid afternoon.

CANON CITY: High - 85; Low - 58. Likely just warm and dry across Canon City as the best chance for storms remains north of the city in the higher terrain of Fremont county.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 72; Low - 46. Storms may spark early across Teller county at 1pm but the better time is closer to 2pm with storms off and on across the area through 6pm. Severe weather is possible but smaller hail and lightning is more likely.

TRI-LAKES: High - 70s; Low - 40s. Storms look to develop in the area around 1pm and then become severe anytime after 2pm through the afternoon. Large hail and strong winds with plenty of lightning are the primary risks. A second round of storms are possible tonight after 8pm.

PLAINS: High - 90s; Low - 50s. Severe storms are possible this afternoon with a larger area of heavy rain then expected through the overnight hours. Storms will like be strongest across the plains along and especially north of highway 50 this afternoon but several strong storms could also travel through Las Animas county. Tonight a second round of heavy rain is possible especially east of Lincoln, Crowley and Rooter counties well past midnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 80s/90s; Low - 50s. Storms look like they could form around 1 to 2pm in the higher terrain areas, espeically the Raton Mesa, and they spread east and become strong to severe. Storms at first could have heavy rain and some hail but they would likely become stronger as they move into the plains.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Some early morning rain may be left over by the Kansas border Wednesday but most of the area looks pretty dry wtih only a small chance for scattered storms along I-25 Wednesday afternoon. Thrsuday and Friday also look dry with bigger heat building into the forecast for Friday and Satruday.