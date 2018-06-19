Escaped inmate from Fremont County prison captured in Wheat Ridge

Nearly three weeks after he escaped from the Four Mile Correctional Center, 37-year-old Michael Onorato was arrested in Wheat Ridge Monday.

Wheat Ridge Police said Onorato is now in the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Onorato escaped from the Four Mile Correctional Center just south of Highway 50 on May 29. Authorities searched areas around the prison for days following his escape, finding his green inmate clothing along a riverbank in Florence.

He was considered dangerous when he escaped.

The Colorado Department of Corrections said they wanted to thank all the agencies that helped find Onorato.