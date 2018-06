An early-morning crime spree in a Colorado Springs neighborhood has neighbors fed up and ready to take action.

Kristine, who lives in the Pine Creek neighborhood burglarized Monday morning, said crime is new on the block.

"I would've never thought living in a community that has a half-a-million-dollar homes, that is next to a high school.. going to be next to an elementary school, would have this much crime," Kristine, who did not want to share her last name, said.