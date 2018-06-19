Quantcast

DNA test confirms mysterious creature killed in Montana was a wo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

DNA test confirms mysterious creature killed in Montana was a wolf

Posted: Updated:
HELENA, Mont. (AP) -

The mystery is over: Wildlife officials have confirmed that an unusual-looking animal shot in central Montana was a gray wolf.
  
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials initially weren't certain what the creature was when a rancher shot it in May. They noted the legs, front claws and canine teeth were shorter and its ears were bigger than normally seen on wolves.
  
The agency said Monday that an inspection of the animal at its laboratory revealed it to be a relatively normal-looking wolf. DNA tests confirmed that it was a gray wolf.
  
Officials say the wolf was a 2- or 3-year-old female with unique physical features.
  
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service geneticist Mary Curtis says it's not unusual for there to be physical variations of animals within a species.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Business owners, residents react to baseball stadium coming to Pueblo

    Business owners, residents react to baseball stadium coming to Pueblo

    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-21 04:38:08 GMT

    The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it.  On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs.  For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own.  Gene Ragulsky said,...

    The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it.  On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs.  For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own.  Gene Ragulsky said,...

  • Woman killed in early morning house fire identified

    Woman killed in early morning house fire identified

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-06-21 22:14:55 GMT

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.

  • El Paso County Sheriff's deputies looking for missing woman

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies looking for missing woman

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 9:46 PM EDT2018-06-21 01:46:14 GMT

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May. 

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?