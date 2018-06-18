Rockfall mitigation work underway along Highway 24

The Colorado Department of Transportation started work on a $2.2 million rockfall mitigation project along Highway 24 west of Manitou Springs Monday.

CDOT will be working at 16 different locations between Cascade and Manitou Springs during the project. Workers will remove scaled rocks, install rock anchors, install wire mesh and concrete barriers, install new guardrails and clean out ditches along the road.

Crews will close alternating sides of the highway to perform the work, with one lane of traffic moving in a head-to-head configuration on one side of the highway. Speed limits may also be lowered in the area.

CDOT said it will suspend the project for high-traffic events, such as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and the Fourth of July holiday. Work will also wrap up early on Friday and will not happen during the weekends.

The project is expected to last until Oct. 31, 2018.