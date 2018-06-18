Rockfall mitigation work underway along Highway 24

The Colorado Department of Transportation started work on a $2.2 million rockfall mitigation project along Highway 24 west of Manitou Springs Monday.
CDOT will be working at 16 different locations between Cascade and Manitou Springs during the project. Workers will remove scaled rocks, install rock anchors, install wire mesh and concrete barriers, install new guardrails and clean out ditches along the road.
Crews will close alternating sides of the highway to perform the work, with one lane of traffic moving in a head-to-head configuration on one side of the highway. Speed limits may also be lowered in the area.
CDOT said it will suspend the project for high-traffic events, such as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and the Fourth of July holiday. Work will also wrap up early on Friday and will not happen during the weekends.
The project is expected to last until Oct. 31, 2018.
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.
