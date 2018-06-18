Pueblo Police say drones have been used eight times since May

Pueblo Police showed off its new drones to News 5 in a demonstration Monday night.

Police told News 5 the drones were deployed a total of eight times since May to capture aerial shots of traffic accidents, crime scenes and to follow suspects who ran from police.

The department bought two drones, which cannot be flown at night or 400 feet above the ground without permission from the FAA.

The drones cost the department almost $20,000.

Pueblo Police aren't the only law enforcement agency using them to conduct their business, other agencies in Colorado also have drone programs.