Voting mistake disqualifying hundreds of Colorado primary ballots

A lot of voters are making a mistake that disqualifies their ballot from the Colorado primary election. It is due to the new voting change, allowing unaffiliated Colorado voters to participate in the primary.

Registered Republicans get one ballot in the mail. It is the same for registered Democrats. Unaffiliated voters get one of each and they are supposed to pick one. "Approximately eight thousand unaffiliated voters have voted,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, Chuck Broerman, "A little under 500 voters have sent in both," Filling out and sending both in, is a mistake that disqualifies your vote.

It has happening across the state. "They get both the Democrat and Republican ballots, but it is not permissible to vote both. You can only vote one. The law only allows you to participate in one election." If you send in both ballots and realize the mistake, there is not an option to fix it. "There is no provision in the law ultimately to for citizens to cure that," said Broerman