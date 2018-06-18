Voting mistake disqualifying hundreds of Colorado primary ballots

A lot of voters are making a mistake that disqualifies their ballot from the Colorado primary election. It is due to the new voting change, allowing unaffiliated Colorado voters to participate in the primary.
Registered Republicans get one ballot in the mail. It is the same for registered Democrats. Unaffiliated voters get one of each and they are supposed to pick one. "Approximately eight thousand unaffiliated voters have voted,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, Chuck Broerman, "A little under 500 voters have sent in both," Filling out and sending both in, is a mistake that disqualifies your vote.
It has happening across the state. "They get both the Democrat and Republican ballots, but it is not permissible to vote both. You can only vote one. The law only allows you to participate in one election." If you send in both ballots and realize the mistake, there is not an option to fix it. "There is no provision in the law ultimately to for citizens to cure that," said Broerman
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.
