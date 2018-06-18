Loveland Police looking for suspect in road rage hit and run

Loveland Police are looking for a driver and the vehicle involved in a road rage incident earlier this month that left one man with serious injuries.
Police said a man was run over by an unknown vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at 250 W. 65th Street in Loveland a little before 11:30 p.m. on June 10.
Surveillance video shows two people get out of a parked car in the parking lot and watch as the unknown vehicle circles around and intentionally hits one of the men in the car, dragging him across the lot before driving away.
Officers said the incident started in Fort Collins and ended in that parking lot. The vehicle was last seen headed north toward Fort Collins after it drove away.
Loveland Police said the driver likely has a broken left rear window and damage to the right front fender. If anyone has information about the driver or vehicle, call the Loveland Police tip line at 970-962-2032.
