Orem Owlz owner to announce intention to move team to Pueblo

UPDATE: A well-placed source confirms that the Orem Owlz Minor League Baseball team is coming to Pueblo. The Owlz are the rookie affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

We'll know which minor league baseball team is planning to move to Pueblo on Wednesday, when the team's owner will travel to the steel city to announce his intention to relocate.

The Pueblo City Council unanimously approved a plan last Monday to give the county approval to pursue bringing a team to town. City and county officials have not yet said which team is coming to Pueblo.

Minor League Baseball team owner to visit Pueblo on Wednesday. We're expecting an official announcement. — Andy Koen (@KOAAAndyKoen) June 18, 2018

In a news release Monday, Pueblo County said the team was owned by three generations of family members, and that some family members would move to Pueblo to oversee operations of the team.

Pueblo County is holding a ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Runyon Field to welcome the team to Pueblo, but there's still a question about where the team will play.

The County has an option to buy the old Associated Grocers warehouse near Elizabeth Street and City Center Drive as a proposed stadium site. That public facility would be built using tax increment financing with new sales and lodging taxes from the hotels being used to repay the estimated $27 million debt.

That plan has not yet been approved.