News 5's Elizabeth Watts gets married!

We've been trying to plan a wedding for months, but it turns out neither of us are planners, so this past weekend my fiance Darren and I eloped in Las Vegas!

We were already going to be there to celebrate my close friend's wedding and had an extra day so decided... why not?

We had about a week to plan and it was a total whirlwind with both of us back to work on Monday!

My family was there, his amazing daughter and a few of our closest friends helped celebrate as well. It was perfect.

Thanks for all the well wishes!! We are so happy!