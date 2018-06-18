News 5's Elizabeth Watts gets married!

We've been trying to plan a wedding for months, but it turns out neither of us are planners, so this past weekend my fiance Darren and I eloped in Las Vegas!
We were already going to be there to celebrate my close friend's wedding and had an extra day so decided... why not?
We had about a week to plan and it was a total whirlwind with both of us back to work on Monday!
My family was there, his amazing daughter and a few of our closest friends helped celebrate as well. It was perfect.
Thanks for all the well wishes!! We are so happy!
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.
