Monday Evening Weather: Slightly Cooler, Strong to severe storms tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

A few passing clouds, but a mainly quiet evening. If we see any shower/storm activity it should be brief and confined to the Palmer Divide late tonight/early Tuesday. Lows will be in the 50's and 60's.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 57, High - 78. Quiet tonight with a few clouds. Chance for showers/storms Tuesday afternoon, some could be on the strong side.

PUEBLO: Low - 63, High - 87. Mainly clear and quiet tonight. PM shower/storm chance tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 61, High - 84. Dry and mild tonight. Could see a PM shower/storm on Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 48, High - 70. Mainly quiet overnight. Chance to see a stray shower/storm tomorrow afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 33, High - 67. Some clouds overnight with the chance for stray shower/storm early Tuesday. Showers/storms try to develop during the afternoon. Some of those could be strong.

PLAINS: Low - 60's, High - 90's. Quiet overnight. Hot on Tuesday with pm showers/storms. Some of those could be strong to severe.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low -60's, High - Near 90. mainly clear and quiet overnight. Showers and storms try to develop tomorrow afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds to start the day for some areas, especially around the Palmer Divide where some models are trying to paint a stray shower/storm. Better chance for showers and storms will be later in the day with afternoon activity initiating along I-25 and pushing east. Best chance for some of those storms to be on the stronger side will be for areas around the Palmer Divide and towards the plains. Some of those storms could turn severe with large hail and strong winds. Highs will be in the 70's and 80's. Some showers/storms will continue for the plains overnight. More 70's and 80's for Wednesday with less abundant shower/storm chances. Looking drier for Thursday/Friday as a ridge builds in to dry out our skies and warm temperatures. We'll be back in the upper 80's and 90's by Friday. Slightly cooler for the weekend with a few shower/storm chances, but models are still showing differences so this could change.