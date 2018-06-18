Bond denied for man accused of fatal road rage shooting

A man accused of opening fire on a family outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding his mother and brother, will remain in jail.
A judge denied bond for 23-year-old Jeremy Webster Monday at his first court hearing since being arrested in Thursday's shooting, which police called an act of road rage.
He hasn't been charged yet.
A 13-year-old boy was killed. His mother and brother were taken to the hospital in critical condition. An unrelated bystander who was also wounded was less seriously injured.
Police say a 12-year-old boy from the family, who escaped harm, said Webster followed their car into the parking lot and argued briefly with his mother before opening fire.
According to court documents, Webster told police he had mental health issues.
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.
