Voters urged to return ballots early

Primary Election Day is rapidly approaching, and voters are urged to return their ballots early.

The Clerk and Recorder's Office is strongly urging voters to return their ballot to one of the 15 drop-off locations after June 20. Primary Election Day is June 26, and ballots that are mailed may not be received by the 7 p.m. deadline on election day.

El Paso County says ballots postmarked but not received by the Clerk's Office before the deadline will not be counted. Unaffiliated voters who received two ballots are instructed to vote and return just one ballot.

“Mail ballots give voters time to learn about candidates, decide on their choice, and then vote in the comfort of their home,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “It is tremendously helpful for our office when voters return their ballot early. We are able to release results more quickly on election night and that benefits everyone anxious to know the outcome of the races.”

According to a release, all 15 ballot drop-off locations are within 15 minutes of 98.6 percent of voters, with 24/7 access and six locations that are drive up. An interactive map with all locations is available, just click on the 'Return My Ballot' link to find a location nearest you and Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC).

The county also says there are five VSPCs open and two more locations will be available at Monument Town Hall and The Independence Center, Monday and Tuesday, June 25-26.

Voters who need a replacement ballot, update their registration, register to vote, or vote in person can do so at any of those locations. For more election information, click here. Voters with questions are asked to contact the Elections Department staff at elections@elpasoco.com or (719) 575-8683.