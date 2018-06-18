CPW to launch reservation-only pilot program for camping at state parks

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is soon starting a pilot program to eliminate the current three-day camping reservation period.

CPW said six state parks will be participating in the program and will use a "reservation only" system where campers can reserve their desired camp site 24/7. Campers can do this either online or by calling 1-800-244-5613.

Customers camping at the the six parks will be able to conveniently make reservations for campsites, according to CPW. Campers will no longer have to "gamble" and wait until they arrive at the park to get a campsite.

The program for five of the parks will start on July 1 and will apply to all campsites in the participating parks.

Here are the participating parks:

Cheyenne Mountain

Eleven Mile

Ridgway

Staunton

St. Vrain

Trinidad Lake

Reservation-only camping at Ridgway State Park will start on September 15 and apply only to sites in the F and G loops. CPW says campers who occupy a reservation-only campsite without a reservation could face a citation.