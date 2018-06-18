CPW to launch reservation-only pilot program for camping at state parks

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is soon starting a pilot program to eliminate the current three-day camping reservation period.
CPW said six state parks will be participating in the program and will use a "reservation only" system where campers can reserve their desired camp site 24/7. Campers can do this either online or by calling 1-800-244-5613.
Customers camping at the the six parks will be able to conveniently make reservations for campsites, according to CPW. Campers will no longer have to "gamble" and wait until they arrive at the park to get a campsite.
The program for five of the parks will start on July 1 and will apply to all campsites in the participating parks.
Here are the participating parks:
Reservation-only camping at Ridgway State Park will start on September 15 and apply only to sites in the F and G loops. CPW says campers who occupy a reservation-only campsite without a reservation could face a citation.
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.
