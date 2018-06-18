New groundwater treatment begins in Fountain

The City of Fountain unveils it's new groundwater treatment facility

Starting Monday, the City of Fountain will begin introducing newly treated water into its drinking water system.

This comes after concerns in 2016 with Perfluorinated Compound (PFC) contamination found in the water.

The contamination was later discovered as coming from firefighting foam from Peterson Air Force Base.

City leaders say the water is now safe to drink, with a new process called Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) which gets rid of any PFC's found in the water.

'We did laboratory testing a week ago,' said Fountain Utilities Dir. Curtis Mitchell, 'the results came back non-detect, so now we're comfortable that we can provide safe drinking water in addition to the surface water that we use from pueblo reservoir to our customers.'

Still, a majority of the water will come from the Pueblo Reservoir.

Additionally, the city will test the water every week for the entire lifespan of the water facility.

More facilities are on the way, but Mitchell says that's about 2 years out.

