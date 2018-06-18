Missing at-risk adult from Colorado Springs found

UPDATE: Colorado Springs Police said they found Collins Monday afternoon and thanked the public for their help in bringing him home.

Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an at-risk adult man.

23-year-old Brady Collins was last seen in the 1200 block of Potter Drive, on the east side of Colorado Springs.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, red tank top, black and white shorts, and a blue bandanna on his head.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call (719) 444-7000.