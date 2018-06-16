Penny shows "great" signs of improvement at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Good news! The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo updated Saturday that Penny is doing great!
The zoo said she did well overnight and took her largest bottle yet around 12:30 a.m. The zoo posted a photo of Penny, looking comfy, while sleeping in her stall Saturday.
Staff said Penny has shown great signs of improvement, as shes gotten up and down on her own three times already.
She skipped breakfast, but did have a big lunch in the afternoon, according to the zoo. Zoo keepers have been working hard since last Wednesday morning after Penny was found "splayed" in her stall.
The zoo said this means her legs fell out from under her in an unnatural way that could be either treatable or life-threatening. Penny's vital signs did remain steady throughout Wednesday afternoon where she was put in a separate stall and monitored overnight.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo kept everyone in the loop by providing live updates on their Facebook page over the last few days. Penny was having difficulties nursing until Friday morning, when things turned around.
As of Saturday, things are looking up for the newest member of the giraffe herd!
