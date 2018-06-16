Quantcast

Penny shows "great" signs of improvement at Cheyenne Mountain Zo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Penny shows "great" signs of improvement at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Good news! The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo updated Saturday that Penny is doing great! 

The zoo said she did well overnight and took her largest bottle yet around 12:30 a.m. The zoo posted a photo of Penny, looking comfy, while sleeping in her stall Saturday. 

Staff said Penny has shown great signs of improvement, as shes gotten up and down on her own three times already. 

She skipped breakfast, but did have a big lunch in the afternoon, according to the zoo. Zoo keepers have been working hard since last Wednesday morning after Penny was found "splayed" in her stall. 

The zoo said this means her legs fell out from under her in an unnatural way that could be either treatable or life-threatening. Penny's vital signs did remain steady throughout Wednesday afternoon where she was put in a separate stall and monitored overnight.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo kept everyone in the loop by providing live updates on their Facebook page over the last few days. Penny was having difficulties nursing until Friday morning, when things turned around.

As of Saturday, things are looking up for the newest member of the giraffe herd! 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Saturday Morning Weather: Heavy rain moving into Colorado

    Saturday Morning Weather: Heavy rain moving into Colorado

    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-06-16 12:47:05 GMT

    Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...

    Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...

  • Fatal accident closes southbound I-25 for hours overnight

    Fatal accident closes southbound I-25 for hours overnight

    Saturday, June 16 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-06-16 14:56:53 GMT

    A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours. 

    A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours. 

  • Deadly Westminster shooting believed to stem from road rage

    Deadly Westminster shooting believed to stem from road rage

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:33:16 GMT

    Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting. 

    Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?