Cat tests positive for rabies after biting person in Weld County

A cat has tested positive for rabies after biting a person in Colorado.
The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment says the person is undergoing treatment to prevent getting rabies.
The victim's identity hasn't been released. The Greeley Tribune reports the cat has been euthanized.
Health department spokeswoman Kelly Martinez says it wasn't a house cat but one that might have been living on its own.
Rabies is nearly always fatal if left untreated. Along with a bat and 10 skunks, the cat was the 12th animal to test positive for rabies in Weld County this year.
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.
