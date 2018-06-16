Quantcast

Cat tests positive for rabies after biting person in Weld County

GREELEY (AP) -

A cat has tested positive for rabies after biting a person in Colorado.

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment says the person is undergoing treatment to prevent getting rabies.

The victim's identity hasn't been released. The Greeley Tribune reports the cat has been euthanized.

Health department spokeswoman Kelly Martinez says it wasn't a house cat but one that might have been living on its own.

Rabies is nearly always fatal if left untreated. Along with a bat and 10 skunks, the cat was the 12th animal to test positive for rabies in Weld County this year.

