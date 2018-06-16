Two major crashes cause backups on northbound I-25

There were two major crashes causing backups on northbound I-25 Saturday afternoon.
Northbound I-25 at exit 125 near Fountain was closed due to a major crash involving an overturned semi. There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or any injuries at this time.
#TRAFFICALERT: Here’s a closer look at the accident involving an overturned semi near exit 125 on NB I-25. NB lanes seem to be back open at this point, traffic flowing smoothly as towing trucks getting ready to haul away the wreckage. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/DRi2elf6gL— Jessica Barreto (@BarretoReports) June 16, 2018
All lanes of traffic have since been reopened.
There was another major crash involving multiple vehicles at northbound I-25 near the Mesa Ridge Parkway just a short time before this crash. There is no word on any injuries from that crash, but we will update the story when more information becomes available.
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.
