Two major crashes cause backups on northbound I-25

EL PASO COUNTY -

There were two major crashes causing backups on northbound I-25 Saturday afternoon.

Northbound I-25 at exit 125 near Fountain was closed due to a major crash involving an overturned semi. There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or any injuries at this time.

All lanes of traffic have since been reopened. 

There was another major crash involving multiple vehicles at northbound I-25 near the Mesa Ridge Parkway just a short time before this crash. There is no word on any injuries from that crash, but we will update the story when more information becomes available. 

