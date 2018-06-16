Two major crashes cause backups on northbound I-25

There were two major crashes causing backups on northbound I-25 Saturday afternoon.

Northbound I-25 at exit 125 near Fountain was closed due to a major crash involving an overturned semi. There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or any injuries at this time.

#TRAFFICALERT: Here’s a closer look at the accident involving an overturned semi near exit 125 on NB I-25. NB lanes seem to be back open at this point, traffic flowing smoothly as towing trucks getting ready to haul away the wreckage. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/DRi2elf6gL — Jessica Barreto (@BarretoReports) June 16, 2018

All lanes of traffic have since been reopened.

There was another major crash involving multiple vehicles at northbound I-25 near the Mesa Ridge Parkway just a short time before this crash. There is no word on any injuries from that crash, but we will update the story when more information becomes available.