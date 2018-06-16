Multiple crews working wildfire in Pueblo County

Multiple crews are working a wildfire burning in south Pueblo County Saturday.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the Cedarwood Station Fire is burning 10 miles southeast of Colorado City and east of I-25. The blaze is reportedly 4.5 acres and zero percent contained as of Saturday afternoon.
Fire teams working the #cedarwood station fire burning in south Pueblo County. Fire contained to prairie land and cedar trees. About 6 acres burned. 0 percent containment at this time. No structures threatened.— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) June 16, 2018
No structures are being threatened, the sheriff's office said prairie and cedars are burning. The cause has yet to be determined.
Among fire response, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services Bureau, Rye Fire, Pueblo West Fire, Pueblo City Fire and Huerfano Fire are all on scene.
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.