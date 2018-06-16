Multiple crews working wildfire in Pueblo County

Multiple crews are working a wildfire burning in south Pueblo County Saturday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the Cedarwood Station Fire is burning 10 miles southeast of Colorado City and east of I-25. The blaze is reportedly 4.5 acres and zero percent contained as of Saturday afternoon.

Fire teams working the #cedarwood station fire burning in south Pueblo County. Fire contained to prairie land and cedar trees. About 6 acres burned. 0 percent containment at this time. No structures threatened. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) June 16, 2018

No structures are being threatened, the sheriff's office said prairie and cedars are burning. The cause has yet to be determined.

Among fire response, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services Bureau, Rye Fire, Pueblo West Fire, Pueblo City Fire and Huerfano Fire are all on scene.