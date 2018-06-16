Saturday Evening Forecast; This Bud's for you

Tonight's Forecast:
It appears that the mountain chains to the south and southwest are indeed taking the brunt of the rains, and we will be left with scattered showers this evening, Sunday afternoon and evening and then just late afternoons and evenings through Thursday. Disappointing, in that, we really could have benefited from a solid soaking to begin, and then take the scattered stuff as it came.
The best specifics I can give include, expecting showers in the southeastern corner of the State tonight, showers on and over the Divide too. Maybe a few light showers or sprinkles elsewhere. Where it rains, fog could form. Sunday looks mostly grey, and showers reforming in the afternoon and evening for much of the area.
But, here's the trend. Showers that develop Monday through Friday, will begin to form and arrive later/late in the days, so the mornings become rain-free. And the temperatures will definitely be cooler from now on through next week. The pattern reverses, beginning next weekend.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 58, High - 80. A scattered light shower or two, then mainly cloudy tonight. Mostly grey Sunday, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.
PUEBLO: Low - 60, High - 90. A scattered light shower or two, then mainly cloudy tonight. Mostly grey Sunday, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.
CANON CITY: Low - 60, High - 85. A scattered light shower or two, then mainly cloudy tonight. Mostly grey Sunday, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 48, High - 68. Scattered light showers this evening, then mainly cloudy tonight. Mostly grey Sunday, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 54, High - 75. Scattered light showers this evening, then mainly cloudy tonight. Mostly grey Sunday, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.
PLAINS: Low - 64, High - 92. Thundershowers this evening, then mainly cloudy tonight with fog. Partly sunny Sunday, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 62, High - 87. Thundershowers this evening, then mainly cloudy tonight with fog. Partly sunny Sunday, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.
OUTLOOK: More of the same for the next 7 days...but rain chances move to later and later each day, and by next Friday, become much smaller too.
